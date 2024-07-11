JSW Group signs MOU with MSRIT and SHARIKA to establish Center of Excellence at Bengaluru

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai & Bengaluru – July 11: The US $24 billion JSW Group has entered into a triparty Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), an autonomous Private Engineering Institute, affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, and approved by the State Govt. of Karnataka and Sharika Smartec, a division of Sharika Enterprises, a technical knowledge based consultancy & training company engaged in Design & Development of Smart Grid Technologies, to convert conventional power system into flexible power system through innovative solutions. This triparty collaboration will establish, at the MSRIT campus in Bengaluru, the JSW Center of Excellence (JSW-COE) for Smart Grid technologies. According to the Agreement signed, JSW Group shall provide financial grant to the JSW-COE, MSRIT shall actively take on the pivotal role of establishing and hosting the JSW-COE and Sharika Smartec will be its knowledge partner and support in establishing, operating and maintaining the JSW-COE.

All the three parties to the MOU will leverage the collective strength of society to propel continuous learning, skill development and knowledge enhancement for operations staff, engineers and managerial professionals. The Center of Excellence will provide a robust platform for learning, training, and development through the JSW Center of Excellence. This state-of-the-art Center of Excellence is expected to introduce a radical change in learning & training modules by offering “Lab as a Service” to the next generation of engineering professionals, supporting startups while providing testing as well as consultative support. It will drive continuous learning, skill development, and knowledge enhancement in the rapidly evolving field of power systems.

With the advent of AI, deep learning, big data, blockchain, networking, and automation, the demand for innovative interventions in power & energy systems has become significantly critical. The JSW Center of Excellence at MSRIT will cater to this need by providing advanced learning, design, development, and implementation capabilities in Smart Grid or Flexible Power Systems.

Focusing on Smart Grid Power System training while equipping engineers, graduates and technical staff with advanced skills and knowledge, the JSW Center of Excellence at MSRIT will facilitate the upgrading and production of skilled manpower. In order to address the evolving needs of the industry, it will foster professional development within the energy sector.

Located at M S Ramaiah Nagar, MSRIT Post, Bengaluru – 560054, the JSW Center of Excellence will serve as a hub for innovative research, training, and development in power systems, ultimately contributing to the growth and advancement of the industry.