NK Proteins appoints Bhavna Shah as Deputy CEO to strengthen leadership

Ahmedabad, April 2: NK Proteins Pvt Ltd has appointed  Bhavna Shah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), strengthening its leadership team.

Bhavna Shah, with nearly three decades of experience, brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to her new role. She previously served as the Head of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council for India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, leading initiatives in product promotion, sustainability, and industry policy development.

Shah’s appointment underscores NK Proteins’ commitment to excellence and innovation. She expressed her excitement about contributing to the company’s growth and success.

