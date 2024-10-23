HDFC Bank Group Announces Winners of HDFC Tech Innovators 2024

A Group level initiative for engagement with the start–up ecosystem

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 23: HDFC Bank Group, announced winners of HDFC Tech Innovators – 2024.

HDFC Tech Innovators – 2024 is a joint initiative of HDFC Bank Group companies – HDFC AMC, HDFC Ergo, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Life, and HDFC Securities, and spearheaded by HDFC Capital and HDFC Bank to promote innovations and opportunities for technology related start-up ventures. Each of the Group companies has a legacy of working with start–ups forging partnerships that have been a win–win for both organisations.

HDFC Tech Innovators leverages the platform created by HDFC Capital over the years, to augment engagement with the start–up ecosystem and create mutual opportunities to do business, share platforms, provide financing & investments, facilitate co-learning & co-creation of products & offerings. This is the first time that the program is being organized at a Group level across segments covering PropTech, FinTech, Sustainability Tech, Consumer Tech and New Age Tech.

For the HDFC Tech Innovators 2024, more than 2,000 applications were received for the five categories. The top 10 winners were selected by a grand jury comprising, HDFC Bank Group leadership, venture capitalists, senior industry executives, and unicorn founders. The screening process was managed by EY. The winners were Alt Drx Pvt Ltd, Garudalytics Pvt Lt, Inkers Technology Pvt. Ltd., Ishitva Robotic Systems, Nosh Robotics, Newspace Research and Technologies, Onestack Solution, Qunu Labs, Repos Energy India and VSOL4U Technologies Pvt Ltd (Yelloskye).

P. Vasudevan, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Leading venture capitalists, unicorn founders, industry leaders, and academia, also attended the event.

The event saw engaging discussions themed around the inspiring journeys of start-up founders and how large organisations like the HDFC Bank Group work with start-ups. Key speakers included Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance and Marketing, HDFC Bank; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC; Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities; Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life; Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC Ergo; Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy; Kumar Vembu, Co-Founder, Zoho; Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory Media; Ajay Kaushal, Founder Director, BillDesk; and Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad.

Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance and Marketing, HDFC Bank said, “We engage with start–ups at multiple levels to offer them a range of products and services that provide them ease of business. On the other hand, we have extensively worked with start–ups since the Bank’s early days. Our collaborations with fintech startups have enabled us to deliver cutting-edge services to customers, from seamless digital payments to AI-powered financial tools. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winners of HDFC Tech Innovators 2024.”

Vipul Roongta, MD & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, said “With participation from over 2000 start-ups, the 3rd edition of HDFC Tech Innovators showcases the future of technology solutions and innovation in India. HDFC Capital will continue to support innovative businesses that provide sustainable and futuristic solutions for the real estate and affordable housing sector.”

Key partners of the event were DPIIT Startup India, MeitYStartup Hub, IvyCap Ventures, Elevation Capital, Z47 fka Matrix Partners India, 3one4 Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Blume, Accel, 100x.VC, Inflection Point Ventures, Rainmatter, Gruhas, Brigade REAP, Earth Fund, Yournest Venture Capital, IIMA Ventures, IIMB NSRCEL, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, National Real Estate Development Council, and Awfis.