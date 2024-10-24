Gujarat Government Organizes Job Fair and Alumni Meet under DDU-GKY

450 Rural Youth Secure Jobs as Gujarat Hosts DDU-GKY Job Fair and Alumni Meet

Gandhinagar, Oct 24: The Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC), under the Rural Development Department of the Gujarat government, hosted a Job Fair and Alumni Meet today. Held at the Auditorium Hall, Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar, the event saw the distribution of appointment letters to 450 young beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

The occasion was graced by Minister Raghavji Patel, who oversees Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Rural Housing, and Rural Development in the state. Kunvarjibhai Halpati, the State Minister for Tribal Development, Labor and Employment, and other dignitaries including the Mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and various MLAs, also attended.

DDU-GKY: Empowering Rural Youth through Skill Development

The DDU-GKY is a national initiative aimed at providing skill development opportunities for rural youth aged 18 to 35. The scheme focuses not only on imparting training but also on ensuring that the participants are adequately equipped to secure employment in the organized sector. Under DDU-GKY, youth receive guaranteed employment with a minimum monthly salary of ₹6,000. Additional benefits include free uniforms, study materials, travel allowances for non-residential training, and complimentary accommodation and meals for residential training programs.

Expanding Opportunities and Ensuring Employment

So far, the initiative has trained over 30,000 rural youth in Gujarat, with more than 23,000 successfully securing employment across various sectors. The training covers a diverse range of industries, including automotive, hospitality, retail, healthcare, beauty and wellness, and information technology. All participants are certified by the Sector Skill Council (SSC), further enhancing their employability in the competitive job market.

The presence of prominent leaders such as Raghavji Patel and Kunvarjibhai Halpati at the event emphasized the government’s commitment to rural development and youth empowerment. By focusing on skill development and guaranteed employment, the DDU-GKY initiative aims to uplift economically disadvantaged families and improve the quality of life in rural areas.

Contributing to Economic Growth and Social Development

The DDU-GKY program is designed to foster economic growth and social development in rural regions. With its emphasis on structured training and job placement, the initiative plays a key role in addressing unemployment and poverty. The Gujarat government continues to support the program, ensuring that rural youth have access to the necessary resources and opportunities to achieve financial stability.

Through the DDU-GKY scheme, the government is not just providing jobs but also creating a sustainable model for rural development by empowering young individuals with the skills needed to thrive in various sectors. The job fair and alumni meet serve as a platform to recognize the efforts of these youth and the impact of skill development programs on their lives.

