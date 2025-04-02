Ahmedabad Book Club Hosts Engaging Launch of ‘Silencing Draupadi’ with Author Utkarsh Patel

A Thought-Provoking Evening of Mythology, Feminism, and Engaged Discussions

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 2: The Ahmedabad Book Club, led by its President Shraddha Ahuja Ramani, organized a compelling book launch and author discussion at Alliance Française d’Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, featuring renowned mythologist and author Utkarsh Patel.

The event marked the launch of his latest book, ‘Silencing Draupadi’, which examines gendered narratives in mythology through a contemporary lens.

The discussion attracted an engaged literary audience and sparked insightful debates on reinterpreting epics, challenging patriarchal perspectives, and making mythology relevant for the modern era.

Eminent danseuse and activist Mallika Sarabhai graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, offering thought-provoking insights that enriched the conversation. Special Guest Dr. Bhagwan Das Patel also shared his reflections on the book’s themes, adding depth to the evening’s discourse.

The session was characterized by intellectual engagement, meaningful interactions, and a strong call to reexamine mythological storytelling through the lens of feminism and inclusivity.

