A Simple Sweep, A Smart Leap: Student Innovates Household Broom at NID Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 26: In a quiet but significant revolution for Indian homes, Monish Nisha Bafna, a final-year Master of Design student (Product Design, Batch of 2024) at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, has reimagined one of the most familiar household tools—the broom.

Introducing the HP Broom (Hari Priya Broom), Monish’s project transforms everyday sweeping into a more efficient and ergonomic experience. Despite being a daily-use item, traditional brooms often underperform in key areas—ineffective dust pickup, clunky corner reach, and the need for multiple strokes to achieve a clean floor. The HP Broom addresses these frustrations through a carefully engineered redesign.

(Monish with his designed broom)

By optimizing bristle density, angle, and spread, this new-age broom offers faster, more effective cleaning while remaining lightweight and easy to use. It’s a tool that doesn’t require users to learn new techniques or habits—just a smarter sweep.

Designed with compact Indian homes in mind, the HP Broom retains the essence of traditional brooms while upgrading comfort, reach, and performance. Its name, Hari Priya, subtly conveys the theme of purity and well-being, aligning the product with everyday wellness and domestic harmony.

Monish’s innovation is not just about cleaning—it’s about rethinking simplicity. The HP Broom stands as a testament to how thoughtful design can breathe new life into age-old objects, creating impact at the grassroots level.

Vikram Mitra, Head of the Department and Pravin Nahar former Director of NID were appreciative of the design of Monish.

The project is currently being showcased as part of the final semester exhibitions at NID Ahmedabad.

