Timeless Wheels, Endless Stories: Ahmedabad’s Grand Vintage Car Showcase

Wheels of Time: Ahmedabad’s Tryst with Vintage Glory

A Journey Through Motoring History: The 6th GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 2: Timeless Legacy on Wheels: The 6th GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show is more than an exhibition—it’s a journey through time, featuring 90 vintage cars and 40 motorcycles, each carrying a rich history and craftsmanship from bygone eras.

Stories Behind the Machines: From the legendary LalPari, which traveled 13,500 km across 14 countries, to the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air that once chauffeured Pandit Nehru, every car at the show has a unique tale to tell.

A Nostalgic Celebration: For car enthusiasts and history lovers alike, the event offers an emotional connection to the past, preserving the elegance, innovation, and heritage of classic automobiles for future generations.

Ahmedabad, a city where heritage lives and breathes in its very streets, is about to witness a spectacular reunion with history. The 6th GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show, returning after a five-year hiatus, is more than just an exhibition of vintage automobiles—it’s a journey through time, where each car carries a story, a memory, and a legacy that refuses to fade.

For 78-year-old Rajesh Mehta, vintage cars are not just machines; they are time capsules. The retired engineer fondly recalls the days when he would ride in his father’s 1937 Ford Model Y, the car that carried his family on road trips to Mount Abu and Udaipur. “When I see these cars, I don’t just see engines and metal—I see my childhood, I hear my father’s voice, I feel the breeze from those long drives,” he shares, his eyes misty with nostalgia.

The event, organised by the Gujarat Vintage and Classic Car Club (GVCCC) and hosted by the House of Aman Aakash Ahmedabad, will feature 90 rare vintage cars and 40 motorcycles, each with its own tale to tell. Among them, the stunning 1950 MG YT, known as LalPari, stands as a testament to endurance, having covered 13,500 kilometers across 14 countries. “This car has seen more of the world than most people have,” laughs Sanjay Patel, a vintage car collector, who believes that every classic automobile has a spirit of its own. “They whisper the stories of the roads they’ve traveled.”

Navroz Tarapore, Vice President of GVCCC, expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and society members for their support and encouragement. He appreciated the participants for accepting the invitation and showcasing their priceless vehicles. The event will feature heritage cars from various regions, including Dungarpur.

Abhishek Nath, the co-founder of the group insisted as he said, “But perhaps the most poignant piece of history in this exhibition is the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, a car that has been passed down through three generations of a single family. This isn’t just a car—it’s a legacy on four wheels, a silent witness to countless family celebrations and milestones. What makes it even more special is its historical significance: it once carried Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the inauguration of Ahmedabad’s iconic Nehru Bridge”.

For Chandan Nath, founder member of GVCCC, the car show is more than a showcase; it’s a mission to keep history alive. “These aren’t just vehicles, they’re a part of our collective heritage. The craftsmanship, the elegance, the innovation—they represent an era we must preserve,” he says passionately.

Young enthusiasts Akash and Aman brought more than just their passion for heritage cars and motorbikes to the event—they carried the spirit of preservation and the joy of sharing these timeless beauties with the public. For many, seeing these rare vehicles up close is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a glimpse into a golden era they wouldn’t witness on everyday roads. As the grand show unfolds on March 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad, it promises to be a treat for the people of Gujarat and beyond.

The 6th GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show is expected to draw large crowds, from automobile enthusiasts to families eager to introduce their children to a world before touchscreens and self-driving cars. For many visitors, it will be a moment to stand before a 1930s Rolls-Royce or a 1940s Cadillac and imagine the roads they have traveled, the conversations they have overheard, and the dreams they have carried.

Experience the Magic of Vintage Automobiles at the 6th GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show – Ahmedabad 2025!

As Ahmedabad gears up for this grand celebration, it’s more than just a showcase of classic cars—it’s a journey through time, reliving the elegance, craftsmanship, and nostalgia of motoring history. These aren’t just vehicles; they’re stories on wheels, waiting to be rediscovered.

What Awaits You?

🚗 A Stunning Display of Classic & Vintage Cars – Marvel at an extraordinary collection of rare, iconic, and beautifully restored heritage automobiles.

📸 A Picture-Perfect Experience – Snap breathtaking photos with timeless automotive legends in a spectacular setting.

🎶 A Thrilling Atmosphere – Enjoy live music, entertainment, and interactive activities designed for car lovers.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Fun for All Ages – A perfect outing for families, history buffs, and automobile enthusiasts.

🤝 Meet the Experts – Connect with passionate car collectors, restorers, and fellow vintage car lovers.

Get ready to witness timeless beauty on wheels! The 6th Edition of the GVCCC Aman Aakash Heritage Car Show promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the rich legacy of automotive history.

📍 Venue: Aakash Party Plot, near Rajivnagar Metro Station, Vasna, Ahmedabad

📅 Date: 8th & 9th March 2025

⏰ Timings:

🔹 8th March: 11 AM – 9 PM

🔹 9th March: 10 AM – 9 PM

Don’t miss this spectacular showcase of motoring heritage! 🚘✨

“Heritage vehicles are more than just machines; they are rolling time capsules, carrying the echoes of the past, the artistry of their era, and the spirit of those who once rode them.” 🚘✨

