Fempreneur 2025: Celebrating the Power of Women Entrepreneurs

Fostering Growth and Collaboration in the Business World

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Highlights from Fempreneur 2025

Ahmedabad, March 2: The highly anticipated Fempreneur 2025 took place in Ahmedabad, marking its fifth successful year as a premier platform dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and empowering women entrepreneurs. Organized by VyapaarJagat and the 1 Million Entrepreneurs International Forum, the event brought together industry leaders, investors, and business professionals for a day of learning, networking, and inspiration at DevX Vastrapur.

A Gathering of Visionaries

The event featured an esteemed lineup of business leaders, motivational speakers, and industry experts. Among the distinguished guests were Sanjay Raval, a renowned motivational speaker and entrepreneur, Alpesh Parikh, managing director of Gulmohar Greens Golf and Country Club, and Ananya Maloo, co-founder of Nuutjob. The guest list also included Tanvi Rathod, recipient of the Ms. Indian Ocean Universe 2021 and Ms. Universe Generosity 2021 titles, Meenal Goswamy, director of iConsult BSPL, Ranjana Tripathi, an ICF-certified life coach, and Niraj Shah, founder of Ido Design.

Key Highlights of the Event

Fempreneur 2025 provided a platform for knowledge-sharing and business growth, featuring an engaging agenda that included:

A welcome address by the event founders

The launch of the Fempreneur Magazine

A group photo session with magazine participants

A keynote address by Sanjay Raval

Felicitation of women entrepreneurs featured in the magazine

A panel discussion on key business and entrepreneurial topics

The award ceremony recognizing outstanding women entrepreneurs

Closing remarks followed by networking over high tea

Encouraging Entrepreneurship and Business Growth

The event focused on fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among entrepreneurs. It offered open networking opportunities, panel discussions, and keynote speeches that addressed challenges and opportunities in business. Participants shared their success stories, aiming to inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

Fempreneur 2025 was supported by several organizations, including Peers Global as the presenting partner, DevX Dev Accelerator Limited as the venue partner, Bigworks Design World as the printing partner, and Adwikaa as the gifting partner. Additional support came from SMS PR, Broghar Realty, Saujanya Exports, and Campus Dean.

An Inclusive Platform for Growth

The event welcomed women entrepreneurs, business owners, startup leaders, and professionals from various industries. It also encouraged the participation of male entrepreneurs and investors interested in supporting women-led businesses.

Empowering the Next Generation

The co-founders of the event, Pravin Parmar and Vishal Parmar, emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs. They stated that recognizing their success goes beyond awards, as it serves to inspire an entire generation to break barriers and achieve greatness.

About the Organizers

The 1 Million Entrepreneurs International Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs through mentorship, networking, and recognition. It actively supports MSMEs, startups, and business leaders through strategic collaborations and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

VyapaarJagat is one of India’s fastest-growing digital business media platforms, providing visibility and recognition for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups. The platform focuses on amplifying entrepreneurial journeys and fostering a thriving business ecosystem.

Peers Global is a dynamic business media platform that supports entrepreneurship and collaboration across industries. It enables entrepreneurs to scale their businesses through networking and strategic partnerships.

Looking Ahead

Fempreneur 2025 reinforced the importance of collective efforts in fostering women’s entrepreneurship. The event set the stage for future collaborations and inspired business leaders to integrate inclusivity and innovation into their growth strategies.

