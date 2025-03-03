Limit screen time, reduce gaming volume to prevent hearing loss in kids: Health Ministry

New Delhi, March 3: Limiting exposure to screens and reducing gaming volume is essential to prevent hearing loss in children, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on World Hearing Day on Monday. World Hearing Day is observed every year on March 3 to raise awareness about preventing deafness and hearing loss and to advocate for ear and hearing care worldwide.

The theme this year is “Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all”. The Ministry noted that kids are the most vulnerable for hearing loss due to increased exposure to screen time, and loud sounds from online games. “WorldHearingDay2025 | Children are more vulnerable to hearing damage caused by loud sounds, gaming, and excessive screen time,” the Ministry said, in a post on social media platform X.

While advising parents to limit children’s exposure to these, the ministry also listed some measures such as regular hearing checkups and safe listening habits. “Parents to take note. Children are more vulnerable to hearing damage from gaming and loud sounds. Limit kids’ screen time and gaming volume,” the ministry said in an infographic. “Take these simple steps to protect them from hearing loss: encourage safe listening habits and ensure regular hearing checkups,” it added. According to the World Health Organization, a person is said to have hearing loss if they are not able to hear as well as someone with normal hearing.

Although anyone can be at risk of hearing loss, it can be higher among elderly above 60 years old; those who regularly listen to loud music using headphones; work in noisy environments; frequently attend concerts or sports events; take medicines that can damage the ear; and have an ear infection. Meanwhile, Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia noted that hearing loss is an escalating public health challenge and that 660 million people in South-East Asia Region may be affected with the condition, if proper measures to tackle the problem are not taken. “Over 1.5 billion people are affected globally, with nearly 80 per cent living in low- and middle-income countries,” said Wazed said. “An estimated 400 million people experience hearing problems in our South-East Asia Region alone — a number that could rise to 660 million by 2050 if current trends continue,” she added.

The Regional Director said that hearing problems are preventable with effective and cost-efficient interventions like hearing screenings and hearing aid services. She also lauded India for conducting “field-testing of training on assistive products hearing modules”. However, “over 80 per cent of ear and hearing care needs worldwide remain unmet. Bridging this gap must be a priority,” she said. While calling on governments to prioritise ear and hearing care, as well as challenge stigma, Wazed noted that if the problem of hearing loss remains unaddressed, it may affect “language development, education, employment, and mental health”.