Venus Institute of Physiotherapy Hosts International Workshop on Taping & Cupping Therapy for Practitioners

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 25: Venus Institute of Physiotherapy, part of Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, organized a two-day International Workshop on Taping & Cupping hand-on therapeutic Practitioners on 22nd and 23rd April 2025 at the Seminar Hall, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University. The workshop was attended by 66 participants, including BPT and MPT students.

The event was inaugurated with the welcoming of dignitaries, including Dr. Hiren Kadikar, Guest of Honour, and Dr. Jatin Kumar Patel, Resource Person MPT (Rehabilitation) from UK. With over 12 years of hands-on experience in the field of physiotherapy and rehabilitation, Dr. Jatin Kumar Patel is a seasoned expert known for his clinical excellence and compassionate approach.

He holds a Master’s degree in Rehabilitation from the UK and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving patient outcomes through evidence-based practice. Beyond his technical expertise, Dr. Patel is admired for his dynamic personality, excellent communication skills, and ability to inspire both peers and students alike. He is a sought-after resource person in workshops, seminars, and academic forums.

The ceremony included the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, followed by the felicitation of guests. Dr. Manisha Rathi, Principal of Venus Institute, gave the welcome speech, highlighting the importance of integrating taping and cupping into the physiotherapy practitioner focusing on hands-on skill development.

Dr. Hiren Kadikar spoke on “Bridging Traditional Techniques with Modern Evidence,” and Dr. Jatin Kumar Patel delivered a speech on the workshop’s goals and international best practices.

The workshop’s objectives included understanding the biomechanical and physiological principles of therapeutic taping, learning standardized cupping protocols, developing hands-on competence through supervised practice, and fostering interdisciplinary discussion on integrating both modalities into clinical pathways. The two-day program featured lectures on Properties & Mechanisms of Tape and Suction Physiology & Safety, demonstrations on Kinesio-Taping Techniques and Static & Dynamic Cupping, and hands-on lab sessions focusing on Upper Limb Applications, Lower Limb & Trunk, and Cervical & Shoulder Care. The workshop concluded with an Integration Workshop and a Feedback Session.

The event closed with remarks by Dr. Manisha Rathi, who appreciated the resource faculty, host institution, and student engagement. Certificates of participation were distributed to all attendees.

Vote of the thanks given by Dr. Jaynesh Vandra.