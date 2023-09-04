EDII faculty, Dr Satya Ranjan Acharya EDII faculty to be conferred with National Teachers’ Award 2023 by Prez Murmu

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 4: Dr Satya Ranjan Acharya, Professor and Director of the Department of Entrepreneurship Education at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), has been selected to receive the National Teachers’ Award 2023 in the award category for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) & Polytechnic Institutes. He is one out of 13 selected awardees from the Department of Higher Education. The prestigious award will be conferred on him by the President of India,Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2023.

Dr Acharya is an academician in the areas of Entrepreneurship Education. He holds expertise in training budding entrepreneurs as well as grooming developed entrepreneurs. He is a professor and director of the Department of Entrepreneurship Education at EDII. He is currently leading the ‘Hastakala Setu’ project, sponsored by the Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries, Gujarat.

The National Teachers Award is a prestigious award given by the Ministry of Education to recognise the outstanding contributions of teachers in India. The award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award, and a silver medal.

Dr Acharya’s selection for the National Teachers Award is a testament to his dedication and commitment to entrepreneurship education and his work in the domain of entrepreneurship has helped to create a more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

Before joining EDII, he was associated with reputed business schools and worked as a research fellow at KL Chair of Entrepreneurship at IIM Ahmedabad.

He has attended ‘Startup Accelerators in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem’ at MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, Israel, and ‘Application of Business Simulation for Entrepreneurship Teaching’ at the University of Tennessee, USA, added to his proficiency in the areas of entrepreneurship. He teaches courses in New Enterprise Creation, Entrepreneurial Finance, and Security Analysis. He has conducted various management development programmes in areas such as Agri Entrepreneurship, Technology Entrepreneurship, and Business Incubation. He has organised various faculty development programmes on entrepreneurship teaching and startup incubation for the Department of Education, Govt of Gujarat.

He is engaged with startup-focused initiatives of the Government of Gujarat, the MHRD Innovation Cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), and various universities/institutions. He is also the director of the Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CRADLE), a DST-sponsored incubation centre at EDII.