Israel’s ‘genocidal’ actions in Gaza need to stop: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, July 26 : Labelling it as “unacceptable” and “genocidal”, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday called on “every government in the world” to condemn Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

“It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza,” the Congress leader posted on X.

“It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop,” she added. Priyanka Gandhi also took on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who on Wednesday was given a standing ovation and repeated applause during his address to the joint houses of the US Congress which has been labelled as “historic” by many. “Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality. Instead, we are subjected to the image of the Israeli Prime Minister being given a standing ovation in the US Congress. “He calls it ‘a clash between barbarism and civilization’. He is absolutely correct, except that it is he and his government that are barbaric and their barbarism is being given the unstinted support of most of the Western world. It is truly a shame to watch,” Gandhi wrote.

It is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the international community for backing Israel’s actions in Gaza. In February, the Congress leader stated that all rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken and accused the international community of “being blind to genocide” being committed in Gaza. “All rules of justice, humanity and international decorum have been broken. Humanity has been bled, and each one of us will pay an unimaginable price for this someday unless we raise our voices and stand up for what is right today,” she said on February 22.