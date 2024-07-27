COLORS Gujarati Unveils Exciting New Chapter with Fresh Branding and Two New Shows

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ and ‘United State of Gujarat’ Lead COLORS Gujarati’s New Entertainment Lineup

Ahmedabad, July 27: COLORS Gujarati is set to redefine regional entertainment with a vibrant new look and the launch of two groundbreaking shows. With the introduction of “United State of Gujarat” and “Shyam Dhun Lagi Re,” the channel promises to bring ‘Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment’ to its viewers.

To mark this significant transformation, COLORS Gujarati has released a new brand ident and an anthem titled “Rangaara,” featuring celebrated artists Aditya Gadhvi, Falguni Pathak, Achint Thakkar, and Saumya Joshi. The anthem captures the essence and spirit of Gujarat, resonating with the cultural heartbeat of the region.

Alok Jain, President, General Entertainment, Viacom18, expressed his enthusiasm about this launch: “At COLORS Gujarati, we are igniting a movement that celebrates our rich heritage, vibrant culture, and proud people of Gujarat. We stand committed to delivering unparalleled content with elevated production values and star-studded casts.”

Arnab Das, Cluster Head, COLORS Gujarati and COLORS Rishtey, added, “Our journey to redefine regional entertainment continues with the launch of ‘United State of Gujarat’ and ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re.’ These shows mark a significant milestone in our commitment to blending the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat with contemporary storytelling.”

“United State of Gujarat” will take viewers on a journey across the culturally rich regions of Gujarat, featuring a distinguished cast including Siddharth Randeria, Raj Anadkat, Sana Amin Sheikh, and Ragini Shah. The show follows Kay (Sana Amin Sheikh) as she reconnects with her roots, exploring the lives of the global Gujarati diaspora.

“Shyam Dhun Lagi Re” offers a semi-mythological drama tracing the life of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta and his devotion to Lord Krishna. Starring Krishna Bhardwaj, Neelu Vaghela, Paresh Bhatt, and Hitu Kanodia, the show brings the story alive through evocative music led by esteemed singer Parthiv Gohil.

Krishna Bhardwaj, playing Lord Krishna, shared his excitement: “Stepping into the divine shoes of Lord Krishna for ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ is a profound honor. This role allows me to connect deeply with the rich spiritual heritage and cultural essence of Gujarat.”

Raj Anadkat, starring as Keshav in “United State of Gujarat,” said, “I am thrilled to be back on TV with a vibrant and flamboyant character. Gujarati fans will definitely love this show, which boasts of Gujarati culture and traditions.”

Catch the premieres on July 29th, 2024, with “Shyam Dhun Lagi Re” at 7:30 PM and “United State of Gujarat” at 8:00 PM.

As the flagship brand of Viacom18, Colors Gujarati is the only Gujarati General Entertainment Channel. It reflects the evolving tastes of the Gujarati community and echoes the roots and traditions of Gujarat through innovative and relatable content, making it an integral part of every Gujarati’s life.