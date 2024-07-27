CP Kukreja Foundation Unveils ‘The Masterplan’ Exhibition, Celebrating 50 Years of JNU’s Architectural Legacy at CEPT

‘The Masterplan’ Exhibition at CEPT University: Inspiring the Next Generation with C.P. Kukreja’s Vision for JNU’s Architecture

Ahmedabad, July 27: The CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence proudly unveiled ‘The Masterplan,’ an exhibition celebrating the architectural brilliance of the late C.P. Kukreja, with a focus on his seminal work at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Hosted at the Lilavati Lalbhai Library, CEPT University, the exhibition was inaugurated on July 26th, 2024, at 5:30 PM, and will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM until August 11th, 2024.

The inauguration began with an eloquent introduction by Arunima Kukreja, Director of the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence, followed by an insightful address by Dr. Meghal Arya, Professor at the Faculty of Architecture, CEPT University. The highlight of the evening was a compelling dialogue between Dikshu C. Kukreja, Managing Principal of CP Kukreja Architects, and Dr. Meghal Arya, reflecting on the architectural legacy of JNU. The evening concluded with the formal opening of the exhibition and a reception.

Curated by artist Vishal K Dar, ‘The Masterplan’ commemorates the 50th anniversary of JNU and offers an in-depth exploration of how the university’s architecture influenced and mirrored India’s post-independence identity. The exhibition provides a comprehensive view of the intersections between architecture, environment, and nation-building.

The Masterplan Exhibition:

‘The Masterplan’ delves into the early days of JNU, showcasing how its design reflected India’s democratic aspirations and national policies. It explores how C.P. Kukreja’s vision transformed the university into a sanctuary within the Aravalli hills of New Delhi, harmonizing with its geological and ecological context. This retrospective highlights the role of JNU’s architecture in nation-building and its legacy of blending modern innovation with traditional wisdom.

CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence:

The CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting design in India. Named after the renowned architect, Mr. C.P. Kukreja, the Foundation provides a platform for aspiring designers, students, and amateurs to unleash their creative potential and contribute to the field of design. The Foundation’s primary objective is to create a conducive environment for design education, research, and innovation, fostering design excellence essential for sustainable development and societal progress. The Foundation organizes various events, workshops, and seminars throughout the year to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration within the design community, providing opportunities for students, educators, and professionals to interact with industry experts and stay updated with the latest trends and technologies.

C.P. Kukreja:

C.P. Kukreja was an eminent architect whose contributions over the last five decades have left an indelible mark on global architecture. Starting as a modest two-man firm, CP Kukreja Architects has grown into one of India’s largest architectural practices with 200 professionals, recognized among the top 100 architecture firms in the world. His work has significantly raised the profile of Indian architecture on the international stage.

Dikshu C. Kukreja:

Dikshu C. Kukreja, a renowned architect and urban planner, serves as the Managing Principal of CP Kukreja Architects. Ranked among the Top 100 globally and Top 5 in Asia, he is the Honorary Consul General of Albania to India and holds a Master’s in Architecture from Harvard. Celebrated as the ‘Face of 21st Century Architecture in India,’ Kukreja is the author of “Five Decades of India’s Built Environment” and is featured in ‘Who’s Who of Asia.’ A frequent speaker on global platforms, he has hosted the TV series ‘Tale of Two Cities’ and was appointed by the Indian Government for the Think20 discourse on ‘Livable Cities.’ He is known for his innovative, sustainable designs and commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Arunima Kukreja:

Arunima Kukreja, Director of CP Kukreja Architects, oversees global outreach and communications. With a degree in history from St. Stephen’s College and a diploma in Environmental Law, she is a writer, interior designer, and philanthropist. As the head of the CPKA Foundation for Design Excellence and Ambassador to India for Colors for Peace, she leads various initiatives in design and urban planning. Co-author of “Five Decades of India’s Built Environment,” she has also served as the Creative Head of “Deciphering Design with Dikshu” and “Tale of Two Cities” on Disney+ Hotstar and Wion.

‘The Masterplan’ is a testament to C.P. Kukreja’s enduring legacy and the profound impact of his work on India’s architectural and cultural landscape.