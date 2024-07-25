After illuminating successes in Mumbai and Delhi, Candlelight concerts come to Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 25: Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate multi-sensory live musical experiences, is set to captivate Gujarat audiences with its premiere show on July 27 at EKA Club of Ahmedabad. Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts aim to democratize access to classical music by allowing people worldwide to enjoy live performances in intimate settings illuminated by thousands of candles.

The concert line-up, starting in July, is a captivating blend of classical and contemporary music catering to diverse musical preferences. EKA Club, Ahmedabad, will host the premiere with “Tribute to Coldplay” on July 27. This will be followed by “A Tribute to Taylor Swift” on August 17 and “Best of Movie Soundtracks” on September 14 at the same venue. Music enthusiasts in Rajkot will be able to enjoy Candlelight Concerts’ “Best of Movie Soundtracks” at Emerald Club Rajkot on August 10, “A Tribute to Coldplay” on September 21, and “A Tribute to Taylor Swift” on October 5 at the same venue.

Music lovers in Surat will be able to enjoy the magic of Candlelight Concerts at the Amore Hotel on 24 August with “Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay”. Same venue will host “Candlelight: Best movie soundtracks” on 28 September and “Candlelight: Tribute to Beatles” on 26 October.

“After an overwhelming response from the audience in Mumbai and Delhi, we are excited to make headway in Gujarat,” said Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager, Live Your City India. “Candlelight Concerts’ mission is to democratize access to classical music while working with unique spaces that are part of each city’s cultural heritage, giving visibility to talented local artists, and bringing a wide variety of programs to meet local audiences’ expectations and tastes. Music connoisseurs residing in non-metro cities are constantly looking for good live shows to attend and enjoy. We believe that with Candlelight Concerts entering these markets, live music will truly be democratized in India.”

The Candlelight concept is particularly renowned for taking classical concerts beyond opera houses and concert halls into venues that are part of each city’s cultural scene. Candlelight concerts of varying scales have been hosted in all kinds of idyllic locations, from modern rooftops with great views to iconic cathedrals, palaces, libraries, gardens, and more. Among the most iconic of these locations are the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, among others.

Check out the upcoming programming in Gujarat:

AHMEDABAD

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: EKA Club

Dates and Times: July 27 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Arpit Mandaviya (Sarangi), Milan Dodiya (Tabla), Dev Parmar (Keyboard)

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Venue: EKA Club

Dates and Times: August 17 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Sarang Adhikary (Flute), Milan Dodiya (Tabla), Dev Parmar (Keyboard)

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: Best Movie Soundtracks

Venue: EKA Club

Dates and Times: September 14 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

RAJKOT

Candlelight: Best Movie Soundtracks

Venue: Emerald Club Rajkot

Dates and Times: August 10 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: Emerald Club Rajkot

Dates and Times: September 21 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be announced soon

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Venue: Emerald Club Rajkot

Dates and Times: October 5 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Avadhoot Phadke (Flute), Rupak Dhamankar (Tabla), Tushar Lall (Keyboard)

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

SURAT

Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

Venue: The Amore Hotel

Dates and Times: August 24 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Sarang Adhikary (Flute), Milan Dodiya (Tabla), Dev Parmar (Keyboard)

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: Best of Movie Soundtracks

Venue: The Amore Hotel

Dates and Times: September 28 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed soon

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beatles

Venue: The Amore Hotel

Dates and Times: October 26 (Time- 18:00 & 20:30 )

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed soon

Value: 1 Ticket – from 1,099 onwards

Book your tickets now at https://liveyourcity.com/en