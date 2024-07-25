IN-SPACe’s EOI opens doors for Private Sector to Build and Manage space-based Earth Observation Satellite System

Proposals invited from Indian entities to build and manage an Earth Observation Satellite system under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 25: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) today released an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting proposals from Indian entities to build and manage a space-based Earth Observation (EO) system under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The opening of doors for Indian entities to develop this ambitious project involving the design, build, and launch of a constellation of satellites equipped with advanced imaging technologies is a major leap in boosting EO based space economy in the country.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “This is an initiative by IN-SPACe & ISRO towards creating a self-reliant, robust, and sustainable Earth Observation System catering to the growing demand for EO data. It is envisaged that the upstream infrastructure of the satellite constellation with advanced imaging technology will create significant downstream commercial potential, resulting in more competitive products.”

The proposal encompasses NGEs to design, build, and establish constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit having a combination of sensors including Panchromatic, Multispectral, Hyperspectral, and Microwave. It will also involve NGEs launching the satellites through Indian Satellite Launch Vehicles, monitoring and controlling the spacecraft health, and payload data download by establishing and operating their own ground stations or through Ground Stations as a Service (GSaaS) providers. Finally, the private entity will also be required to process the payload data downloaded from the satellite constellation and generate Analysis Ready Data (ARD), creating a wealth of information for various applications.

This EOI presents a unique opportunity for Indian entities to be involved in all aspects of the space industry. The EOI has been released on the IN-SPACe digital platform www.inspace.gov.in. Interested companies are encouraged to visit the website to learn more and register for the upcoming pre-EOI conference on August 8, 2024.