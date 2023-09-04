SUTRAA Indian Fashion Exhibition back at TGB Ahmedabad with

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 4: With 80 plus designers catering to the needs of women festive clothing, jewelry and accessories Sutraa is back in Ahmedabad.

SUTRAA– A benchmark in Indian Fashion Exhibition since more than one decade is back in Ahmedabad with it’s next edition of 2 days of Festive Season expo, scheduled for the 4th and 5th of September, 2023.

Udesh Madhyan, Co-Director of Sutraa while speaking to BILKULONLINE expressed great happiness to come back to the venue where they have been receiving encouraging response in their exhibition of exquisite collection of exclusive items for women of Ahmedabad. Earlier they were here on Raksha Bandhan & Teej festivals but with Navratri around the corner the Sutraa Exhibition is once again to show you the class and style of items which add to the elegance you in style and fashion !

Large collection of items catering to the needs and wants of festive season starting from Navratri to the wedding shopping items is all here. Around 80 exhibitors and more than 100 designers from across the country would be exhibiting their special festive season collection of Indian Apparels to International Western Wear, from Smart Casual wears to Trendy Chic Fashion, From Pret lines to Couture, From Accessories to Garments and from Home Decors to Lifestyle products.

Fashion industry and health and fitness experts and other professionals visited the exhibition and applauded the exclusive designs, texture and quality of top class items at reasonably good price.