Panel Discussion on Indic Leadership at Ahmedabad Management Association

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 23: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is hosting a panel discussion titled “Leadership ‘Samvad’ – Emerging Perspectives on Indic Leadership” on Friday, October 25, 2024, starting at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at the AMA Complex, ATIRA Campus, Ahmedabad.

This thought-provoking discussion aims to explore how leadership styles rooted in Indian ethos can drive transformation across sectors by blending ancient wisdom with modern governance practices. The session will provide fresh insights into the evolving dimensions of Indic leadership from prominent thought leaders.

The distinguished panelists include:

Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Member HR, Capacity Building Commission & Author of Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi

Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Former Finance Secretary, Government of India, and Principal Advisor to the Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat

Jaxay Shah, Founder & CMD of Savvy Group and Chairperson of the Quality Council of India

The discussion will be moderated by Prof. Neharika Vohra, Professor at IIM Ahmedabad.

For more details and registration, visit AMA Events.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain unique perspectives on leadership influenced by India’s rich cultural heritage and governance practices.