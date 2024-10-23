One Nation Billion Celebrations: A Festive Extravaganza Takes Off at SVPIA

Passengers stand to win exciting prizes, including international tickets, a Royal Enfield bike and Croma vouchers

Ahmedabad, Oct 23: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, launched One Nation Billion Celebrations, the annual festival and shopping, aimed to delight domestic and international travelers, alike. From 15th October, 2024 until 10th January, 2025 ONBC will feature a series of regional festival celebrations, thematic decor, passenger engagement activations, and an enticing contest where passengers may win assured gifts.

Throughout the campaign, passengers journeying through SVPIA will be immersed in the diverse cultural landscape of India, enjoying the jubilant festivities of occasions such as Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. Currently, the Airport has been adorned with captivating thematic decorations for Diwali, encapsulating the essence of new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness.

Various contests during One Nation Billion Celebrations will offer passengers the chance to win exciting prizes including international trips, a Royal Enfield bike, Croma vouchers, Coke and Rhine Valley Chocolate, as well as many other enticing gifts when they shop at retail outlets at SVPIA.

With an abundance of over 100 specially curated brand promotions by more than 80 unique brands, travellers passing through SVPIA are encouraged to explore and enhance their airport experience by participating in One Nation Billion Celebrations.