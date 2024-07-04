JSW Group Unveils Official Team India Kit for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, July 4: The JSW Group unveiled the Official Team India Kit for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at an event organized to send off the athletes. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India; P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association; and Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports were present on the occasion.

The Team India contingent was given a ceremonial send-off as they prepare to go toe-to-toe with the best athletes in the world at the Olympic Games. With the launch of Team India’s kit, fans and supporters now get the chance to be one with our athletes through the Games.

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports, said, “It gives us immense pride that our kits will be worn by our champions at the Games. It was important for us to have this jersey made in India, designed in India, and of the highest quality for Team India and the rest of the world.

“This is not just Team India’s kit. This is India’s kit. A lot of thought has gone into the concept and design, and I am certain this kit will be synonymous with the success we will have at the games. I wish our athletes the best of everything. They will have the might of a billion people backing them.”

JSW Inspire, the athleisure brand launched by the JSW Group in 2022, has been the Official Kit sponsor of Team India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games. It is an activewear brand that believes in delivering to athletes – professional and aspirational – an Indian-made product of the highest quality, capable of matching, and even bettering standards set by the best global brands.

Indian sport fans now have the opportunity to purchase competition-issue kits that will be worn by the athletes at the Games. The Official Team India kit has been designed by Aaquib Wani, who has also designed the jerseys of the Indian Cricket Team.

“As the designer behind the Olympics jersey for the Indian contingent, this opportunity is not merely about clothing our athletes; it’s about encapsulating the essence of our nation’s spirit. Inspired by our terrains—each contour and flow echoing the resilience of our landscapes—we’ve created a design that is fierce, embodying the indomitable spirit of our athletes. Just as our terrains endure and evolve into forces of nature, our athletes rise as champions, reflecting the gleaming gold of India’s heart. It’s more than just fabric; it’s a symbol of pride, woven with the spirit of India’s champions,” Aaquib Wani said.

The design of the kit draws inspiration from the elements, landforms, water bodies and seasons that are unique to India. The apparel aims to impart a feeling of our land’s essence and force when our athletes set out to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Fans and supporters of the Indian Olympic Contingent can shop for the Official India kit and fanwear on www.jswinspire.com