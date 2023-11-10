NSE inaugurates Investors Service Centre in Agartala with SEBI & BSE

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 10: SEBI In order to cater to the needs of securities market investors in the state of Tripura, SEBI along with stock exchanges NSE and BSE has established an “Investor Service Centre” at Agartala.

The Investor Service Center managed by NSE, was inaugurated by G Ram Mohan Rao, Regional Director, Eastern Regional Office, SEBI on November 08,2023 in the presence of Debankur Majumdar, Regional Regulatory Head (East) of NSE and other officials from NSE and investors.

The Investor Service Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and will also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the state.

Investors may make use of the services of Investor Service Centre located at following address as a single window contact for investor services:

Investor Service Centre, Agartala

My Branch Business Centre, 2nd Floor,

Mantribari Road, Agartala – 799001

Contact Person: Ashutosh Shukla

Phone: 7277077920 / 8051588492

Email: nseiscagartala@nse.co.in