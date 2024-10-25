Gujarat Advances Toward Eliminating Manual Scavenging by Deploying 9 Additional Bandicoot Robots for Manhole Cleaning

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Oct 25: In a significant step towards eradicating manual scavenging, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) has deployed 9 additional Bandicoot robots, backed by Coal India, across three major cities in the state. Building on the success of 6 previously deployed Bandicoot robots, this new deployment consists of 4 robots in Ahmedabad, 3 in Surat, and 2 in Gandhinagar. This marks a critical phase in automating hazardous manhole cleaning and protecting sanitation workers from life-threatening sewer conditions.

Despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act (PEMSR) of 2013 banning the practice, manual scavenging remains a pressing issue across India. Gujarat, with 42.6% of its population residing in urban areas, is one of the most urbanised states, making efficient sewage management critical. But the manual cleaning of manholes is a dangerous, life-threatening, and inhumane task for sanitation workers. By introducing Bandicoot robots, Gujarat is not only addressing this issue but also offering a safer, more dignified alternative.

Beyond providing a safer solution, the Bandicoot robot initiative includes training programs for sanitation workers, enabling them to operate the robots themselves. This not only ensures their safety but also offers them better livelihood opportunities. The user interface of the Bandicoot robot has been designed with simplicity in mind, utilising graphical representations so that workers with minimal proficiency in language can operate it. Additionally, the robot comes equipped with inbuilt learning software to assist workers in the field, offering guidance and support during operations.

Shri Punam Makwana, Independent Director of Coal India Limited, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, “Coal India is committed to supporting cleantech advancements that align with Gujarat’s efforts to improve sanitation standards. Beyond introducing modern technology, we aim to rehabilitate those affected by manual scavenging, ensuring their transition into safer employment opportunities through initiatives like this.” Coal India’s CSR initiative highlights its commitment to both technological and social transformation, contributing to the rehabilitation of manual scavengers.

With Gujarat leading by example, this deployment underscores the state’s commitment to contribute to the national goal of ending manual scavenging. It’s not just about introducing technology—it’s about rehabilitating marginalised workers and ensuring a safer, more dignified future for all involved.

Currently, only 7 out of Gujarat’s 31 cities have adopted Bandicoot robots as part of the pilot project’s first phase of deployment. The remaining 24 cities, covering approximately 4,162 kilometres of sewage networks, have yet to adopt the technology. While the journey to make Gujarat a zero-manual-scavenging state is still long, this deployment marks a critical step in that direction.

The Bandicoot robot, designed to clean manholes with minimal human intervention, has already proven to be an effective solution. With features like a rotatable robotic arm for precise cleaning, toxic gas sensors for detecting hazardous gases, high-definition cameras for monitoring operations, and extendable legs for increased stability and reach, the Bandicoot ensures both safety and operational efficiency in manhole cleaning. Across 19 states and 3 Union Territories, more than 200 Bandicoot robots have been deployed, with over 3,000 sanitation workers trained as skilled robot operators, helping to modernise urban sanitation nationwide.

Arun George, Director of Genrobotics, said, “We developed the Bandicoot robot to eliminate manual scavenging in India and provide sanitation workers with a better, more dignified life. We are extremely pleased to see that our technology is empowering ULBs to achieve this. It is a great honour for us to contribute to our nation’s vision of becoming a zero-manual-scavenging country through our innovation.”

Genrobotics has been recognized for its social innovation with numerous prestigious awards, including the National Startup Award, Swachhata Startup Award for the Bandicoot Robotic Scavenger, the Amrut Tech Challenge Award for ‘Innovative Solution to end manual scavenging,’ and the BIRAC Innovator Award for ‘Innovation with High Social Impact.’ These accolades reflect Genrobotics’ continuous efforts to eliminate manual scavenging and improve public sanitation across the country.