RRU and CIPAM Host Training on IPR Enforcement and Adjudication

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Oct 25: The Directorate of Research and Publications at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), in collaboration with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, organized a Training of Trainers (ToT) program on the enforcement and adjudication of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU, who addressed the importance of IPR enforcement and called for greater public awareness regarding intellectual property. He highlighted the execution of the Laws related to IPR and the critical role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring effective implementation. He emphasised the importance of IPR education and added that all must be taught about the niceties and nuances of IPR.

The Chief Guest, Hasmukh Patel, IPS, Managing Director of the Gujarat Housing Board, delivered the keynote address, explaining the fundamentals of IPR and the evolving nature of its enforcement in India. He stressed the importance of balancing national security interests with fostering innovation through robust IPR practices.

The workshop covered various aspects of intellectual property, including its challenges, potential misuse, crimes, investigative approaches, and prosecution processes. The expert panel included Preeti, Senior Examiner of Trademarks, GI, and Copyright at the Trade Marks Registry; Dr. Nidhi Hriday Bush, Associate Professor of Law at Gujarat National Law University; Dr. Rekha Kumari, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Sardar Patel University; and Gaurav Gogia, Principal IP Counsel at United and United.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Gujarat Police officers, including constables, head constables, and sub-inspectors, as well as researchers. In the valedictory session, Dr. Anand Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Research and Publications, emphasised that the local police officers must be vigilant in action to curb the menace of unlawful trade practices such as counterfeit drugs, cosmetics and other fraudulent products.

Dr. Jugal Manoj Dave and Anupama Anand, the event coordinators, reinforced RRU’s commitment to advancing IPR awareness among law enforcement personnel through continued collaboration with CIPAM.