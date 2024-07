BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 29: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that it has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located at Panelav.

This was a scheduled GMP inspection and was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation. The inspection was conducted from 17th July, 2024 to 26th July, 2024.