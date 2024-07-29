GTU Students Undergo Intensive Folk Dance Training in Veraval

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 29: Over 40 students from 30 colleges affiliated with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) participated in a 10-day intensive training session on various Gujarati folk dances at Somnath Sanskrit University in Veraval. This marks the first time such an extensive session has been organized by GTU.

The students received training from renowned experts including Bhavin Patel, Kushal Dixit, Hemant Vyas, Chandrasinh Gohil, Rinkal Vekaria, Ohm Vyas, Arohi Vyas, Akshay Makwana, and Parth Pandya. They were taught new styles of traditional dances such as Garbo, Dandiya Ras, Tipni, and Girnari Ras.

The Vice Chancellor of Somnath Sanskrit University, Prof. Sukant Kumar Senapati, Registrar Lalit Patel, and GTU Registrar Dr. K.N. Kher attended the concluding session. Throughout the training, GTU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajul Gajjar and Registrar Dr. Kher provided continuous guidance alongside the experts.

The training program was conducted under the supervision of Cultural Advisor Manoj Shukla, Chilka Jain, and Sports Head Dr. Akash Gohil.