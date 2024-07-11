CM Bhupendra Patel introduces ‘Gunvatta’ to Gujarat’s 5G Model at QCI’s Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp Event

Integration of ‘Gunvatta’ in Gujarat’s 5G Model:

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the addition of ‘Gunvatta’ (quality) to Gujarat’s 5G model, which already includes Garvu Gujarat, Gunvantu Gujarat, Green Gujarat, Global Gujarat, and Gatishil Gujarat. This inclusion underscores the state’s commitment to embedding quality in all sectors and making it a cornerstone of development.

Focus on Building a Holistic Quality Ecosystem:

The Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp initiative, launched by the Quality Council of India (QCI), aims to establish a robust quality framework at the grassroots level across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, e-commerce, industries, tourism, and social development. The initiative is part of a broader vision to make Gujarat the first developed state in India by fostering a culture of quality and excellence.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 11: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Thursday that Gujarat is committed to achieving excellence in quality adoption. He was speaking at the inaugural session of Gunvatta Sankalp Gujarat, an initiative by the Quality Council of India (QCI) aimed at enhancing quality across various priority sectors in the state.

Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp seeks to support state government initiatives through quality interventions, establish a foundation of quality at the grassroots level, and build a holistic quality ecosystem for a developed Gujarat in the Amrit Kaal. The initiative focuses on redefining quality standards in key areas such as education and skilling, healthcare, e-commerce, industries and MSMEs, tourism, culture and sports, and social development.

During his address, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that quality was often overlooked in India until recent years. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving the country towards a quality-centric approach.

“Initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat have made significant progress under Prime Minister Modi. We are committed to quality, and I am confident we will achieve 100% success in making it the cornerstone of development,” he stated.

He further emphasized that Gujarat’s 5G model—Garvu Gujarat, Gunvantu Gujarat, Green Gujarat, Global Gujarat, and Gatishil Gujarat—will now include ‘Gunvatta’ (quality).

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah noted the symbolic significance of starting the Gujarat Gunvatta Sankalp in Ahmedabad, the city where he first learned the fundamentals of quality. He expressed pride in aligning the initiative with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of enhancing quality of life for every Indian.

“This Sankalp aims to embed the principles of quality in every facet of life, livelihood, and industry in Gujarat. Together, we will set new benchmarks in quality and excellence, making Gujarat the first developed state of a developed India,” Shah said.

QCI Secretary General Chakravarthy T Kannan emphasized that the transformation is about building a quality culture permeating every aspect of society. He likened the initiative to the Green Revolution, predicting it would start a quality revolution in Gujarat and across the nation.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Gujarat Industries Secretary SJ Haider, Gujarat Chief Minister’s Advisor SS Rathore, QCI Chief Advisor Hemgauri Bhandari, ASSOCHAM Gujarat Council Chair Chintan Thaker, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Ajay Patel, CREDAI President Shekhar Patel, FICCI Gujarat State Council Chairman Rajiv Gandhi, and Founder CMD of Astral Limited Sandip Engineer.

The day-long event included sessions on topics such as Education and Skilling in Gujarat, Affordable and Quality Healthcare, the Future of Industry & MSMEs, Transforming E-commerce, Making Gujarat a Global Hub for Tourism, Culture, and Sports, and the state’s Quality Roadmap.

Senior government officials, ministers, bureaucrats, and leading industry representatives also participated.

QCI, established as a National body for Accreditation on the PPP model, works with government and industry to ensure quality standards across sectors. The Gunvatta Sankalp initiative is a targeted state engagement effort, fostering collaboration between stakeholders to build a quality ecosystem. Previous editions have been held in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.