NID Ahmedabad Student Wins Accolade at ADI Battle of Projects 2025

Ahmedabad, March 07: Varunna B M Setty, a student of the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, has secured the Second Runner-Up position in the ‘Mobility Design’ category at the prestigious ADI Battle of Projects Award 2025.

The recognition comes for Project Primal, a visionary hydrogen-powered 4×4 overlanding truck designed to merge adventure with sustainability. Developed at Daimler Truck Asia Advanced Design, the project redefines mobility as a tool for reconnecting humans with nature in an increasingly digital world.

Project Primal introduces an innovative CMFG (Color, Material, Finish & Graphics) strategy, which leverages biomimetic materials, adaptive surfaces, and sustainable finishes to revolutionize FUSO’s design language. By pushing the boundaries of commercial mobility, it sets a new benchmark for human-centric and eco-conscious exploration vehicles.

The project has garnered significant attention across social media and industry forums, sparking conversations about the future of sustainable overlanding. With its bold vision, Project Primal invites adventurers to “Escape the Digital Abyss, Unleash the Wild Within.”

For more details about the ADI Battle of Projects 2025, visit https://adiawards.org/.

