Keystone Global Education Expands International Pathway Programmes for Indian Students

Ahmedabad, March 6: Keystone Global Education, a venture of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, is revolutionizing access to foreign education through its unique pathway programmes in collaboration with leading international universities. These programmes bring globally recognized courses to India at competitive fees, enabling students to experience international pedagogy, curricula, and expert faculty while significantly reducing overall academic expenses.

To further expand its offerings, Keystone Global Education has signed three strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with top global institutions. One such collaboration grants exclusive rights in Gujarat for four postgraduate programmes from ISM University, Germany.

Additionally, a partnership with PSB Academy, Singapore, allows students to enroll in diploma programmes that provide direct entry into the second year of undergraduate or postgraduate courses at universities in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Another agreement with Explorra Design Versity offers a one-year design diploma, serving as a pathway to a Bachelor of Design (B.Des) at premier institutions such as NABA in Italy, CoGC in Scotland, and Red River College in Canada.

Pathway Programmes Bridging the Gap

Vishal Chiripal, Managing Director of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, highlighted the institution’s commitment to bridging the gap between Indian and international education. “Keystone Global Education has signed three different Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with various universities to expand its course offerings. The first MOU is with ISM University, Germany, for exclusive rights in Gujarat for four postgraduate programmes,” he said.

These curated pathway programmes align with industry trends and career opportunities, equipping students with global exposure while making international education more accessible and cost-effective.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

Founded in 2009, Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL) is a pioneering venture of the renowned Chiripal Group, headquartered in Ahmedabad. SEIL’s mission is to provide globally benchmarked education while fostering strong Indian values. The organization focuses on keeping tuition fees affordable to ensure quality education remains accessible to all.

SEIL integrates cutting-edge technology into classrooms, enhancing learning experiences with highly qualified and passionate educators. Furthermore, it aims to instill confidence in students to become entrepreneurs while maintaining high ethical standards. Under its umbrella, SEIL manages several initiatives, including Shanti Juniors, Little Marvel, Keystone Global Education, Catalyzer, Uniformverse, and World STEM & Robotics (WSRO).

ISM University, Germany

ISM University is internationally recognized by the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), making it the first private German University of Applied Sciences to receive this prestigious accreditation. This recognition certifies excellence in both research and teaching, further strengthening its global reputation.

PSB Academy, Singapore

With a rich 60-year heritage, PSB Academy is one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, having educated over 200,000 learners. Located at The Cathay on Orchard Road and Marina Square, PSB Academy fosters a collaborative and innovative learning environment. Each year, it serves more than 20,000 students from over 50 nationalities, offering a wide range of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses in partnership with industry leaders.

Explorra Design University

Explorra Design University offers specialized programmes in Digital Design, providing students with a well-rounded education in a rapidly evolving field. Its partnership with Red River College of Applied Arts, Science, and Technology in Canada presents students with an opportunity to study in a multicultural environment while seamlessly transitioning into a globally recognized design education pathway.

With these strategic partnerships, Keystone Global Education is set to redefine how Indian students pursue international degrees, making world-class education more accessible and affordable.