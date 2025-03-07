Muthoot FinCorp Superwoman Series 2 – Celebrating India’s Unsung Women Entrepreneurs!

BILKULONLINE

Trivandrum, March 07: Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) and one of the leading NBFCs in India returns with Muthoot FinCorp Superwoman Series 2. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp & Shaji Varghese – CEO of Muthoot FinCorp announced the new Superwoman Series which aims to honour and empower women entrepreneurs across the country, with a special focus in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities whose efforts often go unnoticed and unheard.

Coinciding with the official launch of Series 2, a Coffee Table Book capturing inspiring stories of 30 women entrepreneurs across 12 states from the first series was unveiled by Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp. Building on the success of its first edition, the campaign will continue to spotlight women entrepreneurs through engaging content across its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. Through open entries, viewers and users can participate by sharing stories about inspiring women entrepreneurs in their neighbourhood through this link – https://rb.gy/js07i9. Participants can also share stories to publicrelations@muthoot.com, or comment on Muthoot FinCorp social media platforms or visit any of the 3700+ branches of Muthoot FinCorp across India. The last date to send the entries is March 2025.

The Superwoman Campaign Series 2 goes beyond celebrating well-known achievers— it aims to uncover and honour the unsung heroes whose resilience and determination make a difference in their communities. The initiative will spotlight deserving women entrepreneurs, sharing their inspiring journeys with the world. As a tribute to their hard work and perseverance, Muthoot FinCorp will recognize these Superwomen with token of appreciation and certificates, reinforcing their role as symbols of inspiration and strength.

“At Muthoot FinCorp, empowering women is at our core. With over 40% of our workforce being women and over 10 lakh women customers, we strive to drive financial inclusion across India. We are pleased to announce the launch of Muthoot FinCorp Superwoman Series 2. Following the tremendous success of our previous edition, we have also unveiled Superwoman Series 1 Coffee Table Book, showcasing inspiring stories of the women entrepreneurs who transformed their lives as well as the people around and became a true superwoman. This resilience and determination embody the spirit of empowerment that we at Muthoot FinCorp stand for. The Superwoman Series 2 will highlight the remarkable yet often unheard stories of women entrepreneurs”, said Shaji Varghese, CEO – Muthoot FinCorp Limited.

As Muthoot FinCorp embarks on this journey to honour the unsung heroes of India’s entrepreneurial landscape, it invites everyone to be a part of this celebration. Join in recognizing and applauding the extraordinary achievements of women entrepreneurs across the nation, whose perseverance and success continue to inspire communities.