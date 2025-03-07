Ultraviolette Tesseract Surpasses 20,000 Pre-Bookings in Just 48 Hours!

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, March 7: Ultraviolette, makers of the ‘Fastest Indian Motorcycle’ has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with its latest product- the Tesseract. Within just 48 hours of the unveil, the company has received over 20,000 pre-bookings: signalling an exceptional demand for the ‘World’s Most Advanced Scooter’.

Owing to the overwhelming response for the Tesseract from customers across the country, Ultraviolette has now announced that it will extend the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs for the first 50,000 bookings towards its promise of fast-tracking Design & Technology in India. This decision comes as a gesture of gratitude towards the growing community of riders who have shown immense enthusiasm for the Tesseract’s cutting-edge Design, Technology, and Performance.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the response to the Tesseract from across India. The overwhelming demand in such a short span is a testament to the trust and excitement that our customers have in Ultraviolette’s vision for the future of mobility. The Tesseract represents a paradigm shift in mobility, and with this incredible momentum we are excited to redefine the riding experience for customers in the segment,” said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette.

With its futuristic design, multiple segment-first features such as Integrated Radar and Dashcam, IDC range of 261 kms, peak power output of 20 bhp and much more, the Tesseract has captured the imagination of customers across the country. The rapid surge in bookings underscores the growing shift towards sustainable and high-performance electric vehicles in India.

Customers can continue to book the Tesseract at the special introductory price of ₹1.2 lakhs until the first 50,000 reservations are completed. Interested buyers can make their pre-bookings through Ultraviolette’s official website.