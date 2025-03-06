Brewing Kindness: Wagh Bakri Pledges Support for Women Tea Pluckers

Steeping Hope: Wagh Bakri’s Women’s Day Initiative Uplifts Tea Pluckers

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 06: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Wagh Bakri Tea Group has launched a heart warming initiative, Cup of Goodness, aimed at improving the lives of women tea pluckers in North-East India. The initiative, which will run for 13 months, reinforces the brand’s commitment to the unsung women behind every cup of tea by addressing crucial issues like health, hygiene, and education.

Tea pluckers—who spend long hours in the fields, often under harsh conditions—face significant challenges in accessing basic healthcare and educational resources for their children.

To support them, Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges will contribute 5% of their total bill towards a dedicated fund that will be used to improve health awareness, hygiene, and educational opportunities for tea pluckers and their families.

The initiative follows a successful pilot project in Assam, where Wagh Bakri Tea Group raised ₹12 lakh, benefiting nearly 700 tea pluckers. Encouraged by its impact, the company is now expanding the effort across its 50+ tea lounges in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group Strengthens Commitment to Tea Pluckers’ Welfare

Vidisha Parag Desai, Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to giving back to the community:

“At Wagh Bakri, we believe in brewing positive change beyond just a cup of tea. Tea pluckers are the backbone of our industry, yet they often struggle with basic necessities. This initiative allows us to directly support them while encouraging our customers to be a part of the change. The success of our pilot project has only strengthened our resolve to continue this effort for the next 13 months.”

Susan Thomas, Governing Council member of Bal Raksha Bharat and Kritanjali Kashyap, Manager-Programme Operations, Bal Raksha Bharat,, Assam, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “Women in tea gardens work tirelessly, yet their access to healthcare and hygiene remains limited, and their children often lack educational resources. This collaboration with Wagh Bakri Tea Group will provide much-needed support and create meaningful opportunities for these communities.”

Launched on International Women’s Day, Cup of Goodness is a powerful reminder that small contributions can lead to significant change. With each cup of tea, customers at Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges are not just indulging in a rich brew but also helping uplift the lives of the women who make it possible.

Brewing a Better Tomorrow: Wagh Bakri’s Commitment to Social Impact

Paras Desai, Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, emphasizes the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Beyond Cup of Goodness, Wagh Bakri Tea Group has been actively engaged in initiatives that promote women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. With this latest initiative, the company reaffirms its mission to create a lasting impact—one sip at a time. Devika Paras Desai also took part in the women’s initiative program organized by the Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

Nima Patel conducted the event.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

