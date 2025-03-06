75 pc of consumers, 97 pc of doctors in India trust AI for healthcare: Report

New Delhi, March 6: About 75 per cent of consumers and 97 per cent of primary care providers (PCPs) in India are ready to embrace artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare solutions for tasks such as disease prediction, risk assessment, and diagnosis, a new report said on Thursday.

The report by, ZS — a leading management consulting and technology solutions firm — showed how India is on the brink of a healthcare transformation, driven by unprecedented levels of trust in AI. It highlights that over 60 per cent of Indians are open to adopting virtual care models for services ranging from routine consultations to chronic disease management — marking a pivotal shift toward digital-first healthcare. Further, more than 63 per cent of Indians show a strong interest in using AI-powered health apps for various healthcare needs including awareness, triage, and adherence.

The report also stressed challenges and barriers such as accessibility; increasing pressure on healthcare systems due to ageing populations; overburdened providers and workforce shortages; infrastructure gaps and fragmented care delivery. Regulatory frameworks for data privacy and ethical AI usage also raise significant concerns. “There is a substantial opportunity for healthcare providers and technology companies to capitalise on the high digital health adoption rate. Leveraging data, AI, and technology can transform healthcare by closing care gaps, enhancing patient empowerment, and enabling healthcare providers to deliver flexible care models,” said the report.

It recommended stakeholders collaborate to create integrated solutions that align with consumer preferences and relieve strained healthcare systems. The report surveyed more than 12,000 consumers and 1,500 healthcare professionals across India, the US, the UK, China, Brazil, and Japan to reveal critical insights into the current market challenges and future opportunities shaping the global healthcare landscape.