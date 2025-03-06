Eris Lifesciences appoints Murari Ranganathan to spearhead Cardiometabolic Business

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, March 06: Eris Lifesciences Limited, a leading Indian branded formulations manufacturing company has appointed Murari Ranganathan as President, Cardiometabolic Business. He will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and take charge of the company’s Anti-Diabetes and Cardiology businesses.

Prior to joining Eris, Ranganathan was Commercial Director, Women’s Health, Metabolics, and International Business at Abbott India Limited. He joined Abbott in 2010 as Head Sales, Medical Nutrition and played a variety of roles in his 15-year stint with the Company. Prior to Abbott, he has worked with organisations like Baxter, Novo Nordisk, and Torrent Pharma. He has a bachelor’s in physics and mathematics from Bangalore University and has completed his Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from St. Joseph College of Business Administration, Bangalore.

Welcoming Ranganathan, Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “We are delighted to have Murari join our team. His extensive experience and domain expertise will be highly valuable in strengthening our position in our flagship Cardiometabolic franchise. I welcome him to Eris and wish him success.”

On his new appointment, Ranganathan, Eris Lifesciences said, “I’m excited to join Eris Lifesciences in its growth journey. Eris is the youngest among the Top-20 companies in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market with a dynamic and entrepreneurial culture. I look forward to working together with the team and set new benchmarks in disease management and patient care.”