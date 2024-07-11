Bilkul Online

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, July 11: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the next billion users and AU Small Finance Bank, the largest Small Finance Bank of India, announced the launch of the RuPay variant for its premium co-branded ixigo-AU Small Finance Bank travel credit card, enabling UPI-based payments and rewards. This new offering is designed to bring enhanced benefits like greater convenience, wider reach, security, and accessibility to modern travellers.

Building on the successful partnership of ixigo and AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), the RuPay variant introduces a range of features tailored to meet the needs of travellers. Cardholders can link their RuPay credit card on UPI using any UPI payment app, enabling seamless credit card payments with UPI. Travellers will get 10 reward points on online UPI transactions and 5 reward points on offline UPI transactions. They will also have access to premium 24/7 concierge services, a comprehensive insurance cover of up to INR 2 Lakhs, including Personal Accident Insurance and Permanent Disability Cover, and various exclusive RuPay offers across dining, shopping, wellness, and entertainment.

The card also retains its existing benefits and core value proposition across all travel modes, including 10% discount on flights, buses and hotels and Zero PG charges on train booking via ixigo app, while offering additional benefits exclusive to RuPay cardholders. Cardholders will get 1000 reward points, Rs. 1000 ixigo money reward on completing their first transaction within 30 days, and a fuel surcharge waiver of 1% and 10% reward points on train transactions. Cardholders also enjoy Zero forex markup fee on international spends, complimentary 8 railway lounge access, 8 airport lounge access, and 1 International lounge access per year.

Commenting on the launch, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo said, “We are excited to introduce the RuPay variant to the existing co-branded AU Small Finance Bank travel credit card. With seamless UPI integration and comprehensive insurance coverage, this card is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers, especially those from tier 2,3 & 4 cities. By combining our travel expertise with AU SFB’s robust financial solutions, we aim to make travel more accessible and provide a smoother experience nationwide.”

Sanjay Agarwal, Founder and MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Our partnership with ixigo continues to set new benchmarks in the travel industry, offering unparalleled benefits tailored for the modern traveller. This launch reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative and inclusive financial solutions to our customers. The RuPay variant will maintain exceptional travel rewards and bring the added advantage of RuPay’s extensive network, fulfilling the desires of aspiring Bharat. This move exemplifies our customer-centric approach as we continue to serve the diverse needs of our customers across Bharat.”

Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate, Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “We are happy to partner with ixigo and AU Small Finance Bank to provide travellers with an enhanced experience through exclusive rewards for RuPay cardholders. UPI-enabled RuPay credit cards combine the convenience of UPI with the benefits of credit cards. This aligns perfectly with our mission of expanding digital payments across India, making travel seamless and rewarding.”