Samsung Launches New Foldable Phones Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to Elevate Galaxy AI to New Heights

BILKULONLINE

Paris, Ahmedabad, July 12: Samsung today announced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris. With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences. Galaxy AI uses powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before.”

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip5 are the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimized for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience. For your peace of mind, the latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet, combining best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools such as Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, Composer, Sketch to image and Interpreter – that maximize the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.

Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapor chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimized for portability, but it offers a range of new customization and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment.

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced yet again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. Plus, FlexWindow offers more Widgets than ever, and allows you to check information from multiple Widgets simultaneously.

FlexCam continues to offer the most versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. With the new Auto Zoom, FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. That way, you don’t have to choose between your friends or an incredible backdrop being in the shot – and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom.

You can continue using all the creative and customizable features of Galaxy Z Flip6 without worrying about battery life either, with longer usage time made possible by hardware and software optimization.

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

Galaxy Buds3 Series: Expanding the Connected Experience through Galaxy AI

With the power of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 series brings a new communication experience. The Galaxy Buds3 series comes with a new computational design boasting a comfortable fit. The premium blade design also targets style-centric consumers with an ultra-sleek and modern style complemented with Blade Lights. This new design enables a more intuitive physical experience by allowing you to control the device by simply pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby offering convenience and tasteful aesthetics at the same time. Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two purpose-built design options. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while Buds3 is Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in a variety of situations for an extended period of time.