Demand to Investigate Fraud by Trustees of Nashabandhi Mandal, Gujarat

“Trust Pays Rs. 13 Crore for Non-Existent Land, Fraud Complaint Filed”

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 16: In a shocking revelation, a complaint has been lodged with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch regarding alleged fraud by some trustees of Nashabandhi Mandal Gujarat. The anti-drug organization, established in 1960 with the noble aim of freeing Gujarat’s youth from drug addiction, is now under scrutiny for a financial scandal involving a land deal worth Rs. 13 crore.

In 2013, the trust reportedly paid Rs. 13 crore to Prakashchandra Agarwal to purchase land. However, it has come to light that the land has not been transferred to the trust to date. This discrepancy prompted Vivek Desai, a trustee since 2021, to file a fraud complaint against Agarwal.

Pankaj Sagar, a leader associated with Nashabandhi Mandal Gujarat, addressed the media, expressing grave concerns over the trust’s administration. Sagar highlighted that the trust, initially founded to combat drug addiction, has been embroiled in corruption as trustees changed over the years. He specifically pointed out former education minister Karsandas Soneri, former government official K.P. Vaghela, and Jitendra Amin as the key figures involved in the embezzlement of trust funds and misappropriation of government grants.

In addition to the land scam, it has been alleged by Vivek Desai and others as they interacted with the media in Ahmedabad on Monday that the remuneration fixed by the state government for employees promoting and creating awareness about Nashabandhi Mandal has not been paid since 1997. This has raised suspicions of further financial misconduct by the trustees.

The other trustees have called for an immediate investigation by the government and the Charity Commissioner to uncover the malpractices and to ensure that the administration of Nashabandhi Mandal Gujarat is transferred to the Charity Commissioner.

The allegations come amid increasing concerns about drug trafficking in Gujarat, despite significant seizures by the police. Nashabandhi Mandal Gujarat has been one of the key organizations working to rehabilitate drug addicts and raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. The current scandal threatens to undermine the trust and efforts of such organizations in the state.

As the investigation unfolds, there is a growing demand for transparency and accountability to restore faith in the trust and ensure that its noble mission can continue without hindrance.

However, the story is the version of one side of the coin there was no statement from the other directors of the trust. Meanwhile, the complaining trustees and the employees (present and retired) are awaiting justice to be meted out to them and the trust’s credibility is restored by the legal verdict.