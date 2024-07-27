Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemoration: Cadets Experience ‘Know Your Army’ Event

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 27: The second day of the 25th anniversary commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas was marked by a series of educational and inspiring events for cadets of the Gujarat Directorate on Friday. Held in honor of the Kargil warriors, the day’s activities included an equipment and weapons display, a short film tribute, and a vibrant cultural program.

A total of 850 cadets attended the ‘Know Your Army’ event, which provided a unique opportunity for them to engage closely with military personnel and gain firsthand experience with various weapons and equipment. The cadets had a highly informative interaction with Army instructors, who demonstrated the capabilities and functionalities of the military gear.

The day’s events commenced with an extensive display of equipment and weapons, offering the cadets a glimpse into the advanced technology and tools used by the Indian Army. This was followed by the screening of a short film, which paid homage to the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War. The film served as a poignant reminder of the valor and dedication of the Indian armed forces.

The highlight of the evening was a colorful cultural program performed by the cadets of the Gujarat Directorate. The program featured a variety of performances that celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage and honored the spirit of the Kargil warriors. The cadets showcased their talents through traditional dances, songs, and skits, leaving the audience captivated and moved.

Brigadier Nath, Group Commander of Ahmedabad, addressed the cadets and expressed his appreciation for their enthusiasm and participation. He presented the unit representatives with tokens of appreciation, acknowledging their efforts in organizing the event and contributing to its success.

The ‘Know Your Army’ event concluded with the cultural program, leaving the cadets inspired and motivated. The event not only educated them about the Indian Army’s capabilities but also instilled a sense of pride and patriotism in the young cadets.

The commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the soldiers and the importance of remembering their contributions to the nation. The cadets left the event with a deeper understanding of the army’s role in safeguarding the country and a renewed sense of commitment to serving the nation in the future.