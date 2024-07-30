Ambuja Cements’ CSR efforts help vegetable farmer become a millionaire in rural Nagpur

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, July 30: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to empower rural communities and promote sustainable agriculture practices. Through CSR efforts, and a focus on fostering sustainable livelihoods, it has met with immense success through initiatives including the Improved Agriculture Project.

This project, which focusses on training, access to improved seeds, and sustainable agricultural techniques, has brought about significant transformations in vegetable farming in the rural areas of Nagpur. The recent success of farmer Umesh Chandrawanshi highlights the transformative impact of this initiative.

Umesh, a resident of Khandala village in rural Nagpur, previously struggled with limited income from traditional farming. However, with guidance from Ambuja Cements’ CSR team, he embraced modern agricultural techniques like drip irrigation and mulching for his brinjal cultivation. Through this innovative approach, Mr. Umesh achieved remarkable results, generating a net profit of ₹1.26 lakh from just 1.25 acres of land.

The farmer’s success lies not only in adopting modern technologies, but in also embracing sustainable practices. Umesh minimised pesticide costs by applying eco-friendly solutions like yellow sticky traps and bio pesticides. This commitment to sustainability ensures both financial gains and environmental well-being.

Umesh Chandrawanshi has witnessed a significant increase in his vegetable production, doubling his income and improving his family’s livelihood. His journey serves as proof of the project’s potential to transform the lives of rural communities. His rise to becoming a millionaire is a powerful inspiration to other farmers, demonstrating that with the right support, knowledge, and technology, agriculture can become a pathway to prosperity.

Ambuja Cements remains committed to creating a positive impact on the lives of farmers and communities through innovative initiatives. The company believes in empowering rural communities to achieve sustainable growth and a better future.