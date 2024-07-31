MP Parimal Nathwani Presents ‘Call of the Gir’ to PM Modi

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, July 31: Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani today presented the first copy of his new book ‘Call of the Gir’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a small family get together at the PM’s residence. The Prime Minister not only gracefully received the book but also met Shri Nathwani’s family and exchanged pleasantries.

Incidentally, Nathwani has dedicated this book to the prime minister ‘for being the visionary behind Project Lion and Lion@2047: Vision for Amrit Kaal’. The book also contains a message from the Prime Minister.

During informal conversation with Nathwani subsequent to presentation of the book, Hon’ble Prime Minister enquired about the status of tourism in Gir and emphasised the need to increase the infrastructure so as to attract foreign tourists in Gir. He also said that forestation around periphery of Gir sanctuary was the need of the hour. PM also commended Shri Nathwani for his dedicated effort in coming out with this beautiful coffee table book and said that he has answered the ‘Call of the Gir’ while also balancing the demands on time placed by professional and public service responsibilities.

‘Call of the Gir’ is Shri Nathwani’s second such coffee-table book. It is published by the internationally known publisher QUIGNOG. Earlier in 2017, Nathwani had written ‘Gir Lions: Pride of Gujarat’, which was published by the Times Group Books (TGB).

On this occasion Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha member, who is also Director, Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Ltd, thanked the Prime Minister for gracefully accepting the book. “It is a proud moment for me that our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had a close look at the book. Narendra Modiji, previously as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as the Prime Minister of India, has done a lot for the conservation and protection of the Asiatic Lion in Gir, Gujarat,” he added.