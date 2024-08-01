Gujarat Youth Congress Criticizes BJP, Announces Upcoming Initiatives

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 1: In a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Gujarat Youth Congress unveiled its upcoming strategies and addressed pressing issues in the state. The event featured Shashi Singh, National Secretary of All India Youth Congress, and Harpal Singh Chudasama, President of Gujarat Youth Congress.

Shashi Singh highlighted the significant role of the Youth Congress in the upcoming municipal, taluka panchayat, and district panchayat elections. He outlined plans for various programs, including booth management and agitational activities. Singh announced a series of constructive initiatives, such as the Tiranga Yatra and flag hoisting on August 15, tree plantation drives, and a blood donation camp on August 9, the foundation day of the Youth Congress. Additionally, informative lectures on Rajiv Gandhi’s life will be held on his birth anniversary on August 20.

Singh criticized the BJP, alleging involvement in drug trafficking and vowing that the Youth Congress would organize aggressive programs to combat drug issues and make Gujarat drug-free.

Harpal Singh Chudasama echoed Singh’s concerns, stating that drug trafficking is compromising the future of students and youth in Gujarat. He emphasized that the Youth Congress will launch more aggressive programs against drug peddling and, if necessary, will protest at the Legislative Assembly if the government fails to act.

Mukesh Anjana, General Secretary of Gujarat State Youth Congress, expressed concern over the worsening drug situation in Gujarat and the alleged involvement of BJP workers. He also accused the police of harassing Congress workers, particularly in Banaskantha, suggesting that the police are acting under the influence of specific leaders.

The press conference was also attended by Manishaben Parikh, Vice President of Gujarat State Youth Congress, Digvijaysinh Rajput, Gujarat State Youth Congress Minister, and Jaiman Sharma, President of Ahmedabad City Youth Congress.