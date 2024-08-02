Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China remain on top, France slip to 3rd, India on 44th

Paris, Aug 2: China remained on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally with 11 gold, followed by USA with nine gold medals in second place and host France in third place at the end of the sixth competition day .

Going into the seventh day of competitions on Friday, China have 11 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze for a total of 24 medals. USA, however, jumped to second place with nine golds and 15 silver and 13 bronze for a total of 37 medals. Host France, meanwhile, slipped to third with a total of 27 medals, including eight golds. Australia are placed fourth with 8 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze for a total of 18 medals.

Japan, however, slipped to fifth place with 16 medals, eight of them are gold, while Great Britain dropped out of top 5 with 20 medals, six of them are gold. With three medals — bronze that came via Swapnil Kusale in the 50m Rifle 3P men’s event on Thursday, India slipped to 44th position in the table. MEDAL TALLY Top 5 and India: Nation G S B T 1) China 11 7 6 24 2) USA 9 15 13 37 3) France 8 11 8 27 4) Australia 8 6 4 18 5) Japan 8 3 5 16 44) India 0 0 3 3 .