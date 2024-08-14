Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea join Ishaan, Bhumi in ‘The Royals’

Mumbai, Aug 14: A string of eminent personalities such as Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea and Milind Soman will be seen joining actors Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming regal romance “The Royals”.

The makers of the series on August 14 shared its teaser on Instagram, where Ishaan looks every-inch as royalty. The teaser then moves to the regal romance between Ishaan and Bhumi, who are seen dancing.

The post was captioned: “A royal feast for your eyes. Announcing #TheRoyals, coming soon only on Netflix.” Produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their contemporary pop culture and spirited storytelling, shared: “‘The Royals’ being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.” Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, added: “The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour – signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. “It’s been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast led by the ever-so-gorgeous Bhumi, a very charming Ishaan Khattar and a gregarious cameo by Zeenat Amaan. We can’t wait to bring you this treat soon.” Details about the series are still under wraps. It will stream on Netflix.