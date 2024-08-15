The Unparalleled Microartist: Ricegrain Venkatesh

Redefining Precision and Artistry on a Microscopic Scale

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Aug 15: Ricegrain Venkatesh, a virtuoso in the realm of microart, has astounded the world with his extraordinary talent.

His achievements are nothing short of miraculous:

578 characters inscribed on a single rice grain

62 characters on a sesame seed (Teel in Hindi)

India’s national anthem on a single rice grain

Shlokas (stanzas) from the Ramayana and Mahabharata on rice grains

Intricate pictures and national flags of various countries

Venkatesh has showcased his artistry in over 995 shows and workshops across 35 countries, earning five world records and awaiting confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records. His accolades include two record certificates from the Singapore Book of Records.

Trailblazing Achievements

First-ever microartist to perform in international museums, including those in the UK, USA, and Singapore.

Performances in European schools and universities, bringing the delicate beauty of microart to educational institutions.

International shows and workshops, earning global recognition and appreciation.

Felicitations from Prime Ministers and Presidents of various countries, a testament to his remarkable skill and contribution to the arts. One of his most notable accomplishments is organizing the first-ever largest microart workshop for 7,522 people simultaneously, setting a historical milestone.

Venkatesh has also participated in numerous prestigious trade fairs and conferences, successfully engaging visitors and customers with his microart collage activities. These include:

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Namaste Trump 2020

International Yoga Day 2022 (endorsed by PM Modi)

World Coffee Conference

Microart Ricegrain Collage activities are gaining immense popularity as school and corporate events, introducing this unique art form to wider audiences.

For those inspired by his work and wishing to learn or collaborate, Ricegrain Venkatesh can be reached at:

Contact Information:

Address: 126, “Manohamsa”, 3rd Cross, Kuvempunagar, PB-190 Chickmagalur-577101, India

Mobile & WhatsApp: +91 94485 36045 / +91 98440 36045 / +91 74063 07575

Website: Microart Workshop

Email: Riceyanku@yahoo.com

Ricegrain Venkatesh continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in microart, leaving an indelible mark on the world stage.