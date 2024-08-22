Congress’ ‘Gujarat Nyaya Yatra’ draws large crowds, demands Justice for victims of alleged corruption

The 300-km padayatra, which began on August 9, highlights multiple scandals under BJP rule in Gujarat, demanding justice and punishment for the guilty.

Senior Congress leaders, including Shaktisinh Gohil and Mukul Wasnik, led the march, with participants braving rain to attend a prayer meeting at Sabarmati Ashram.

The yatra culminated in a public meeting at Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, with AICC Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera addressing the gathering.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 23: The Congress party’s ‘Gujarat Nyaya Yatra,’ a 300-km padayatra demanding justice for victims of alleged corruption under BJP rule, witnessed a significant turnout today. Beginning at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad, the march saw participation from senior Congress leaders, party workers, legislators, and victims’ families.

The yatra, which commenced on August 9 from Morbi, has traversed through various districts, including Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Sanand. The participants, braving the pouring rain, gathered at the Sabarmati Ashram for a prayer meeting, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Led by prominent figures such as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Shaktisinh Gohil and AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, the yatra highlighted several scandals, including the Morbi Bridge Collapse and Vadodara Harani Boat Scandal, attributing them to BJP’s alleged corruption over the last three decades.

Talking to various media during the Gujarat Nyaya Padayatra, Shaktisinh Gohil said that “the Vadodara Harani Boat Scandal, Morbi Bridge Scandal, Kankaria Ride Scandal, Taxila Fire Scandal, Bulldozer Scandal, due to fearless corruption in BJP rule in the state of Gujarat for the last three decades. , Innocent citizens of Gujarat are becoming victims of many scandals like Latha scandal, Paper scandal, Andhapa scandal, Bhumafia scandal, Rape scandal. Moreover, fake officials and fake government offices are rampant in the state. P.O. Despite the ban on alcohol in Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat, alcohol parties are openly enjoyed in police stations, government offices, government hospitals, government vehicles and crores of liters of liquor are being poured in Gujarat unabated. Due to the open sale of drugs under the new BJP regime which has failed to provide employment to the youth of Gujarat, the youth are turning to drugs in a big way and the youth wealth of the state is being destroyed. The failed BJP government on all fronts including law and order has become Dhritarashtra and is just watching the spectacle” Gohil reiterated.

The ‘Gujarat Nyaya Yatra’ is raising the voice of the people of Gujarat through the tireless efforts of leaders including Seva Dal National President Lalji Desai, Congress Party Working President Jignesh Mevani, Kisan Congress Chairman Palbhai Ambalia.

The yatra is set to conclude with a public meeting at Chandkheda, Ahmedabad, where Congress leaders, including AICC Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera, are expected to address the gathering.

The Congress party has vowed to continue its fight for justice and accountability in Gujarat, as part of its ongoing ‘Gujarat Nyaya Yatra’ campaign.