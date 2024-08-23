Sun Pharma Launches STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) in India for Treating Acute Bacterial Skin Infections

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 23: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited today announced that it has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets 200 mg in India under the brand name “STARIZO”. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a novel, oxazolidinone-class antibacterial, used to treat Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection (ABSSSI).

Sun Pharma has obtained rights from MSD to develop, manufacture and commercialise Tedizolid Phosphate in India.

“Drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-reesistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) causing ABSSSIs, are more challenging to treat due to the limited availability of effective treatment options in hospitals. With STARIZO, we are introducing a treatment option which is effective and has the convenience of once-a-day dosing”, said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma. “At Sun Pharma, it has always been our endeavour to introduce innovative medicines that help improve the quality of life of patients,” he added.

Skin and soft tissue infections are the most common type of infections constituting, around 29-32% of all infections in 2018-2019 in India. The treatment of ABSSSI is further complicated with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, renal and hepatic dysfunction in these patients.

The incidence of invasive S. aureus infections has increased over the past decades and is associated with poor outcomes and high mortality rates. S. aureus is responsible for almost one-third of ABSSSIs, with MRSA accounting for a large proportion of these. MRSA rates in India have been increasing each year from 28.4% in 2016 to 42.6% in 2021 (S. aureus infections). Drug-resistant bacteria such as MRSA causing ABSSSIs, are more challenging to treat due to the limited availability of effective antibiotics.

STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a once-a-day oral treatment for six days compared to the current standard of care which has to be given twice daily for 10-14 days. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) has demonstrated activity against gram-positive organisms, including MRSA. STARIZO (Tedizolid) provides the advantage of reduced frequency and duration of drug administration. STARIZO (Tedizolid Phosphate) requires no dose adjustment in the elderly, patients with hepatic or renal impairment and patients on haemodialysis.