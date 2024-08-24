Veer Kavi Narmad’s 191st Birth Anniversary Celebrated with Reverence Amidst Rain in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 24: The 191st birth anniversary of Veer Kavi Narmad, a prominent poet and social reformer of Gujarat, was celebrated with great fervor today despite the relentless rain. The Cultural Educational Forum organized its annual garlanding ceremony at Narmad’s statue located at Gujarat University.

The event saw dedicated participants braving the weather to pay their respects. The ceremony featured the offering of flowers by Sahu to the statue, accompanied by the resonant melody of Narmad’s famous song, “Dagla Bharwa Mando Re,” echoing through the gathering. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as attendees chanted slogans of “Veer Kavi Narmad Amar Raho,” honoring the poet’s lasting legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi Joshi, Secretary of the Cultural Educational Forum, emphasized the enduring impact of Narmad’s work on Gujarat’s cultural and social fabric. “Narmad’s contributions continue to inspire generations, and it is our duty to keep his spirit alive,” she remarked.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold the values and vision of Veer Kavi Narmad, ensuring that his message of social reform continues to resonate in the years to come.

Narmadashankar Lalshankar Dave, popularly known as Narmad, was an Indian Gujarati-language poet, playwright, essayist, orator, lexicographer and reformer under the British Raj. He is considered to be the founder of modern Gujarati literature.