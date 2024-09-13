Panel at MICA Explores the Intersection of Social Media, AI, and the Future of Strategic Marketing and Branding

Industry Experts from Avalon Consulting, Moron Design, and SehaaOnline shared insights on key topics like strategic marketing and branding, role of tech in marketing and design thinking at the panel discussion

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 13: MICA, Ahmedabad, recently hosted a panel discussion on Strategic Marketing & Branding, featuring prominent industry leaders.

The panel included Mr. Premchand Chandrasekharan, Partner at Avalon Consulting and CXO Coach; Ms. Neha Singh, Founder and Creative Director of Moron Design; and Mr. Piyush Chowhan, Co-Founder & CTO of SehaaOnline, former CSO of Arvind Brands, and ex-CIO of Lulu Group. Eminent panelists shared their insights on strategic marketing and branding, the role of technology in marketing, and the importance of design thinking.

The panel explored the impact of social media on brand positioning strategies, where Premchand Chandrasekharan, Partner at Avalon Consulting and CXO Coach, emphasized the importance of balancing long-term brand-building efforts with short-term performance marketing goals. He discussed how businesses should critically evaluate their investments across the customer decision-making journey, their marketing funnel, and the role of influencers creating niche segments within the market.

The focus of the discussion then shifted towards the evolving nature of brand positioning in the age of social media. Neha Singh, Founder and Creative Director of Moron Design, highlighted the shift from linear to agile consumer purchase funnels and explained the significance of Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) which is gaining more weight than traditional ROI metrics. She also touched upon the declining effectiveness of influencer marketing, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in brand messaging. Ms. Singh’s insights into design thinking underscored the need for consistency and a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to brand strategy.

Piyush Chowhan, Co-Founder & CTO of SehaaOnline, former CSO of Arvind Brands, and ex-CIO of Lulu Group concluded the session by addressing the integration of technology in marketing. He talked about the balance between automation and maintaining a personal touch in customer interactions, stressing the role of AI-driven personalization techniques in e-commerce. Mr. Chowhan also discussed ethical data use, AI-enabled live shopping, and the importance of omnichannel customer experiences in shaping the future of marketing strategies.

Overall, the key topics included the impact of social media on brand positioning strategies, the strategic use of influencer marketing in niche markets, and balancing automation with a personal touch in customer interactions. The discussion also focused on AI-driven personalization techniques in e-commerce marketing, the future of AI-driven data analytics in shaping brand strategies, and how UX design influences brand perception in an increasingly AI-driven world.