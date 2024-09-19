EuroKids Unveils ‘Heureka’ Curriculum, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets in Ahmedabad

EuroKids: Where Little Minds Blossom into Bright Futures!

Launch of ‘Heureka’ Curriculum: EuroKids introduces its new ‘Heureka’ curriculum, inspired by Harvard’s Project Zero, designed to enhance critical and creative thinking in young learners. The curriculum focuses on teaching children “how” to think rather than just “what” to think.

Ambitious Expansion Plans: EuroKids aims to open 150 new preschools in Gujarat over the next five years, with a goal of reaching 200 centers in the state. This expansion reflects their commitment to improving early education across the region.

Holistic Development Approach: The ‘Heureka’ curriculum integrates the EPICS philosophy, addressing Emotional, Physical, Intellectual, Creative, and Spiritual development, aligning with NEP 2020 to ensure comprehensive growth for children.

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sep 19: EuroKids, India’s leading preschool network, has launched its innovative ‘Heureka’ curriculum, inspired by Harvard University’s Project Zero. This latest version of the curriculum is designed to foster critical and creative thinking in young learners and aligns with the National Education Policy 2020’s vision for holistic development.

EuroKids Expands Horizons

EuroKids is set to bolster its presence in Ahmedabad and across Gujarat. The preschool network aims to open 150 new centers in the state over the next five years, with a long-term goal of reaching 200 centers. This expansion underscores EuroKids’ commitment to enhancing early education quality and accessibility. Currently, it has 67 centres in Gujarat with 38 in Ahmedabad alone.

Introducing the ‘Heureka’ Curriculum

The Heureka curriculum marks a significant shift from traditional education methods. Developed over 18 months, it introduces 20 Harvard-inspired Thinking Routines that encourage curiosity and critical thinking. The curriculum emphasizes teaching children “how” to think rather than just “what” to think.

Key Features of Heureka:

Holistic Development: Incorporates the EPICS philosophy, focusing on Emotional, Physical, Intellectual, Creative, Yoga and Spiritual quotients.

Innovative Programs: Includes 13 distinct programs such as CodeQuest, EuroKonect, and EuroFit, tailored to individual learning journeys.

Integration with NEP 2020: Aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on comprehensive development.

Leadership Insights

KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division (EuroKids),Lighthouse Learning, expressed enthusiasm for the new curriculum, stating, “Heureka represents our commitment to nurturing lifelong learners by focusing on critical thinking from an early age. This curriculum will play a pivotal role in shaping future thinkers and leaders.”

“With over 23 years of experience, EuroKids operates 1,600+ preschools across 400 cities in India. Known for its innovative curriculum and holistic approach, EuroKids continues to lead in early childhood education. As part of Lighthouse Learning, EuroKids is dedicated to unlocking human potential and igniting a love for learning in every child” Seshasai added.

Dr. Anita Madan, Head of Curriculum Development, highlighted the transformative nature of Heureka, emphasizing its focus on developing a well-rounded skill set in children. “We aim to encourage children to question the answers and foster a mindset of curiosity and problem-solving.”

Enhancing the Learning Experience

In addition to the new curriculum, EuroKids is upgrading its HomeBuddy app to provide interactive content that complements Heureka, supporting cognitive development while managing screen time effectively. The upgrade of ‘HomeBuddy’will offer enriched interactive content aimed at supporting cognitive development while maintaining balanced screen time. This enhancement aligns with their holistic approach to early education, providing additional resources to foster learning and development at home.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)