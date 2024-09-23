Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn inaugurates New Kalyan Jewellers Showroom in Gandhinagar

BILKULONLINE

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brand, today launched its all-new showroom in Gandhinagar at Kudasan – Sargasan Cross Road. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn inaugurated the showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The warm welcome added a vibrant energy to the launch, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the opening of this newly redesigned and relocated showroom.

Addressing the enthralled crowd, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn said, “I am pleased to be present here today for the inauguration of the new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom. It is an honour to represent Kalyan Jewellers – a brand that stands firm on the principles of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity. I am confident that the patrons will welcome Kalyan Jewellers warmly, while enjoying the service-backed shopping experience and exploring the diverse range of jewellery collections offered by the company.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “With the launch of our all-new Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in Gandhinagar, the aim is to create a holistic ecosystem and cater to the distinct needs of our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. We aspire to continue reinventing ourselves, providing customers with world-class ambience, while staying true to the company’s ethos of trust and transparency. At Kalyan Jewellers, we will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality and service.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced exciting range of offers to ensure patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases. Also, the “Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate” – lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will be applied, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).