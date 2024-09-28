70 detained, 36 bulldozers deployed: Gujarat’s anti-encroachment drive near Somnath temple

BILKULONLINE

Somnath, Sep 28 : Gujarat administration has initiated its largest-ever demolition drive in Gir Somnath district to clear illegal constructions.

The action, which began on September 27 night targets unauthorised structures near the famous Somnath temple and aims to pave the way for the ambitious Somnath Development Project. The operation is still on. Officials report that approximately 36 bulldozers have been deployed to raze illegal buildings, while 70 tractors and trolleys are working round the clock to remove debris.

The operation has been described as the most extensive in Gir Somnath’s history, dismantling several unlawful constructions behind the Somnath temple. Authorities have implemented stringent security protocols to ensure the smooth execution of this mega operation. A force of 1,200 police personnel has been mobilised, overseen by high-ranking officials, including district collectors, IGPs, three SPs, six DySPs, and 50 PI-PSIs.

The demolition drive has not been without obstacles. Reports indicate that 70 individuals were detained from a religious site that was impeding the operation. To overcome these challenges, the authorities have employed an impressive array of heavy machinery, including five Hitachi machines, 30 JCBs, 50 tractors, and 10 dumpers. In the interest of public safety, the entire demolition area has been cordoned off, with access restricted to authorised personnel only. Traffic management measures have been implemented, including closing routes at Somnath Circle and Bhidiya Circle. As the operation continues, it remains to be seen how this large-scale demolition will impact Gir Somnath’s landscape and the proposed Somnath Development Project. In January 2024, Gujarat authorities initiated a large-scale anti-encroachment operation.

The drive targeted approximately three hectares (7.4 acres) of illegally occupied land behind the revered Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. Collector Harji Vadhvaniya reported that the operation aimed to demolish 21 unauthorised houses and 153 illegal huts. These structures had been constructed without permission on land owned by the Shree Somnath Trust, which oversees the operations of the esteemed Somnath temple and the Gujarat government. The extensive demolition drive, saw the deployment of five mamlatdars (revenue officers), approximately 100 revenue officials, and a substantial police force to maintain peace and order. Following the clearance operation, authorities plan to fence the reclaimed three-hectare area, adhering to directives issued by the state’s revenue department.

Somnath temple, located in Prabhas Patan near Veraval town along the Arabian Sea coast, holds immense religious and cultural importance. It is believed to be the foremost among the 12 jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and serves as a primary pilgrimage site and tourist attraction.